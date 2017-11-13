FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico readying economic response if U.S. exits NAFTA -minister
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 13, 2017 / 8:38 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Mexico readying economic response if U.S. exits NAFTA -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday his government was preparing a macroeconomic response along with the central bank in the event the United States exited the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

He did not specify what the macroeconomic response would entail.

Mexico is continuing with the trilateral talks with the expectation that the negotiation will yield a good outcome, Videgaray told local broadcaster Radio Formula, adding that the government was considering several scenarios. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.