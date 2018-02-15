Mexico sees basis for reasonable optimism on NAFTA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday that there was basis to be reasonably optimistic about the survival of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Asked on local television whether it was more likely NAFTA would survive or die, Videgaray said there were reasons to be reasonably optimistic, but that Mexico should be prepared for all eventualities.

“We should be prepared for a future with, or without NAFTA,” he said.

The three countries are renegotiating the 1994 pact, but talks have stalled as Canada and Mexico deal with demands from the United States, which has threatened to withdraw. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Andrew Hay)