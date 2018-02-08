Mexico to make regional content proposal for autos in next round of NAFTA talks - senior official

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico will make a proposal for regional content requirements for autos at the next round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico later this month, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.

Rogelio Garza, Mexico’s deputy minister for industry and commerce, said in an interview with Reuters that there is “very little” room to increase regional content requirements for autos, noting that the system is designed to control costs. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Kim Coghill)