FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 28, 2018 / 10:38 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mexico, U.S. meet to talk about U.S. steel, aluminum actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met on Wednesday in Washington to talk about possible U.S. actions on steel and aluminum imports, Mexico’s economy ministry said.

Guajardo and Ross also began a conversation about so-called “suspension agreements” for tomatoes and sugar, the Mexican ministry said in a statement.

The meeting came as U.S., Mexican and Canadian officials meet in Mexico City for a seventh round of negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.