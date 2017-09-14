FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. wants NAFTA five-year sunset provision -Commerce's Ross
September 14, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in a month

U.S. wants NAFTA five-year sunset provision -Commerce's Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that the United States was seeking to add a five-year sunset provision to the North American Free Trade Agreement to provide a regular, “systematic re-examination” of the trade pact.

Ross told a forum hosted by Politico that both he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had agreed to “put forward” a sunset provision in the NAFTA modernization talks, but it was unclear whether Canada and Mexico would back it. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)

