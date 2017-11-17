U.S. revises NAFTA goals to reflect demands in talks

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday revised its negotiating objectives for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, largely to reflect the demands it has made in NAFTA talks on agriculture, intellectual property and investment.

The revised objectives are now in line with U.S. proposals to largely eliminate Canada’s import tariffs on dairy, poultry and egg products and to allow more protections for seasonal U.S. produce that is sensitive to imports from Mexico.

The USTR said it is keeping in place most of its NAFTA objectives, first published in July, including a first-ever goal of reducing U.S. trade deficits. (Reporting by David Lawder and David Ljunggren Editing by Sandra Maler)