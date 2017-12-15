FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US looking for meaningful progress in NAFTA talks -USTR
December 15, 2017 / 7:50 PM

US looking for meaningful progress in NAFTA talks -USTR

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Talks this week on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico focused on narrowing gaps in some chapters but the United States was still looking for “serious engagement and meaningful progress” in the negotiations, a U.S. spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Negotiators substantively completed a sectoral annex on energy efficiency standards,” US Trade Representative spokeswoman, Amelia Breinig, said in a statement. “The United States continues to look for serious engagement and meaningful progress in these talks for a modernized and rebalanced NAFTA.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
