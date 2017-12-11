FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USTR Lighthizer says WTO losing focus, must rethink development
#Asian Currency News
December 11, 2017 / 2:14 PM / a day ago

USTR Lighthizer says WTO losing focus, must rethink development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the World Trade Organization is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favor of litigation and needed to rethink how it defines developing economies. “We need to clarify our understanding of development within the WTO. We cannot sustain a situation in which new rules can only apply to a few and that others will be given a pass in the name of self-proclaimed development status,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the opening session of the WTO’s ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and David Lawder)

