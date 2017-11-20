FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura to develop second Pakistan LNG import project
November 20, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

Trafigura to develop second Pakistan LNG import project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss commodity trader Trafigura said it plans to develop its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Pakistan, alongside an existing project in which it has a minority stake.

At a inauguration ceremony for Pakistan’s second LNG import project, Pakistan GasPort Ltd (PGPL), in Port Qasim in Karachi, the trader said it would add a jetty, berth and a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to the existing facility.

Trafigura expects to benefit from lower development costs by taking advantage of existing infrastructure at the site. The joint venture with PGPL will sell gas to private sector customers.

It did not given any other details.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

