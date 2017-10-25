FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 mln
October 25, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Ontario-based solar energy portfolio to Axium Infinity Solar LP for about C$540 million ($426 million).

The portfolio comprises eight facilities with a generating capacity of 76 megawatts.

TransCanada, which operates the Keystone XL pipeline, said proceeds from the sale would help fund its C$24 billion near-term capital program. ($1 = 1.2678 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
