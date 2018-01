Jan 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it had closed its open season for taking orders for the use of its Keystone XL pipeline, having secured about 500,000 barrels per day of firm, 20-year commitments.

“Interest in the project remains strong and TransCanada will look to continue to secure additional long-term contracted volumes,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)