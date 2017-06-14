FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TransCanada to spend C$2 bln to expand gas pipeline capacity
June 14, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 2 months ago

TransCanada to spend C$2 bln to expand gas pipeline capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada's No.2 pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it would invest about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)between now and 2021 to expand its natural gas gathering pipeline in western Canada.

The investment in the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) system will be used to build new pipeline infrastructure to connect western Canadian natural gas production across North America, the company said. ($1 = 1.3175 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

