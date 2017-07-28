FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada quarterly profit more than doubles
July 28, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 10 days ago

TransCanada quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp , Canada's No.2 pipeline operator, reported a quarterly profit on Friday which more than doubled, helped by strength in its natural gas and liquids pipelines units.

The Calgary-based company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$881 million, or C$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$365 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

