FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 15, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Transcanada reports fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year ago loss when it took about C$1 billion in charges.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders was C$861 million ($689.08 million), or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$358 million, or 43 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Revenue fell to C$3.62 billion from C$3.64 billion.

The company separately also said it would invest C$2.4 billion for the expansion of its NGTL pipeline system. ($1 = 1.2495 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.