BRIEF-U.S. charges three former Transmar executives with fraud

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. ANNOUNCES CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THREE FORMER EXECUTIVES AT TRANSMAR COMMODITY GROUP FOR DEFRAUDING LENDERS OF $400 MLN U.S. SAYS DEFENDANTS SUBMITTED FALSE FINANCIAL REPORTS TO BANKS TO ARRANGE A $400 MLN CREDIT LINE FOR TRANSMAR U.S. SAYS FORMER CEO PETER G. JOHNSON AND HIS SON PETER B. JOHNSON, WHO OVERSAW A TRANSMAR AFFILIATE, WERE ARRESTED AT THEIR HOMES ON TUESDAY MORNING U.S. SAYS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT THOMAS REICH SURRENDERED TO FBI ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON U.S. SAYS DEFENDANTS EACH FACE BANK FRAUD, WIRE FRAUD, AND CONSPIRACY CHARGES