FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Transurban Group to raise $1.43 bln through equity offer
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 11, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Australia's Transurban Group to raise $1.43 bln through equity offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Transurban Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise about A$1.9 billion ($1.43 billion) through an equity offer to fund its West Gate Tunnel Project.

The company said in a statement it would carry out the capital raising at an offer price of A$11.40 per new security in a three for 37 entitlement offer.

The company added that it had closed the contract with the Victorian State Government to build, toll and operate the West Gate Tunnel Project till 2045. ($1 = 1.3287 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.