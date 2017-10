Oct 27 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Friday it would buy commodities trading platform Trayport from Intercontinental Exchange Inc for C$931 million ($723 million).

TMX also said it would sell Natural Gas Exchange Inc and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc to ICE in a deal valued at C$339 million. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)