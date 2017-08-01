U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hits five-week low -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish on them shrank to its lowest level in five weeks, JPMorgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Benchmark Treasury yields rose early last week on competition from higher-yielding corporate bond supply and surging stock prices with Wall Street's three major indexes reaching record peaks. Bond yields then retreated on benign inflation data and somewhat dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. At 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.319 percent, down from 2.326 percent a week ago, Reuters data showed. The share of short investors, or those who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 23 percent from 25 percent a week earlier. The share of long investors, or those who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, held at 18 percent for a second straight week. The net shorts or short investors outnumbering long investors by 5 percentage points, the lowest since June 26, JPMorgan said. Last week, net shorts totaled 7 points. JPMorgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients included market makers and hedge funds. Below includes the latest JPMorgan survey results of its Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position July 31 18 59 23 -5 July 24 18 57 25 -7 July 17 14 66 20 -6 July 10 9 59 32 -23 July 3 11 57 32 -21 June 26 23 50 27 -4 Active clients July 31 20 60 20 0 July 24 20 60 20 0 July 17 20 70 10 10 July 10 20 60 20 10 July 3 20 50 30 -10 June 26 20 50 30 -10 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)