Investors most bullish U.S. longer-dated bonds since June -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The share of investors holding more longer-dated U.S. Treasuries than their benchmarks hit its highest in almost seven months, reflecting the view that the bond market selloff may be overdone, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a 3-1/2 year peak at 2.672 percent on Monday on hopes of domestic inflation accelerating and speculation the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank are preparing to reduce monetary stimulus later this year. The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long" longer-dated Treasuries rose to 19 percent from 17 percent the previous week. The latest figure on longs was the highest since June 26, JPMorgan said. The share of investors who said they were "short," or holding fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 42 percent from 38 percent the prior week. The net shorts rose to 23 percent from 21 percent two weeks earlier. Among active clients including market makers and hedge funds, net shorts in longer-dated Treasuries grew to 60 percent from 50 percent last week. At 10:34 a.m. (1534 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.613 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Monday. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Jan. 2 19 39 42 -23 Jan. 16 17 45 38 -21 Jan. 8 15 43 42 -27 Jan. 2 15 45 40 -25 Active clients Jan. 22 10 20 70 -60 Jan. 16 10 30 60 -50 Jan. 8 20 10 70 -50 Jan. 2 20 10 70 -50 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short