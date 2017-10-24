Net shorts on U.S. longer-dated bonds rise -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who said they had fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks over those who held more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks grew in the latest week, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s latest client survey showed Tuesday. Investors reduced their holdings of longer-dated government debt on speculation President Donald Trump might nominate a Federal Reserve chair who favors a faster pace of interest rate increases, analysts said. There were also renewed worries about a jump in government borrowing after the Senate passed a budget resolution last Thursday. The move has been seen as paving the way for Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to enact a tax-cut package that would widen the federal deficit by up to $1.5 trillion over the next decade. The share of investors who said they were "short" longer-dated Treasuries rose to 40 percent from 30 percent on Oct 16. The share of them who said they were "long" slipped to 13 percent from 15 percent last week. The net shorts rose to 27 percent from 15 percent the prior week, JP Morgan said. Among active clients which include market makers and hedge funds, 40 percent said they were short longer-dated U.S. bonds, up from 10 percent last week, while 10 percent of them said they were long, unchanged from a week earlier. At 9:01 a.m. (1301 GMT), the 10-year yield was 2.410 percent, up 3.5 basis points from late on Monday. Earlier Tuesday, it reached 2.414 percent, the highest level since May 11, Reuters data showed. A week ago, the 10-year yield closed at 2.298 percent. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Oct. 23 13 47 40 -27 Oct. 16 15 55 30 -15 Oct. 10 15 43 42 -27 Oct. 2 5 51 44 -39 Sept. 25 11 59 30 -19 Sept. 18 16 61 23 -7 Sept. 11 9 64 27 -18 Active clients Oct. 23 10 50 40 -30 Oct. 16 10 80 10 0 Oct. 11 10 40 50 -40 Oct. 2 0 30 70 -70 Sept. 25 20 50 30 -10 Sept. 18 10 70 20 -10 Sept. 11 0 90 10 -10 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)