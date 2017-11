BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China will start a pilot scheme to relax foreign firms’ ownership restrictions for new energy and special use vehicles businesses established in free trade zones, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement issued after a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping, the ministry also said it would gradually cut tariffs for vehicles. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)