FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to start talks with U.S. on developing military capabilities
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 7, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

S.Korea to start talks with U.S. on developing military capabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korea will immediately start talks with the United States on developing the Asian nation’s military capabilities, including deploying the latest surveillance assets, the South’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

The pact was made during a summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a news briefing.

The leaders also agreed to continue joint three-way efforts with Japan for practical responses to North Korean threats, he added. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.