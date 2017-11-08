FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump's unannounced visit to DMZ with S.Korea's Moon cancelled due to fog
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 8, 2017 / 12:28 AM / a day ago

Trump's unannounced visit to DMZ with S.Korea's Moon cancelled due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned an unannounced visit to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea due to bad weather on Wednesday, the last day of his visit to the South, a spokeswoman said.

Trump was to have been accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The U.S. president made two attempts to reach the DMZ but was forced to cancel the trip due to fog, she said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.