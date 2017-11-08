FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
November 8, 2017 / 1:03 AM / a day ago

S.Korea's Moon first suggested Trump visit DMZ -Blue House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in had initially suggested on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump make a visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, a Blue House official told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump had told Moon he had been considering such a trip, and Moon said he would accompany Trump should the U.S. president decide to visit the DMZ, the official said.

The U.S. president aborted a surprise visit to the DMZ on Wednesday morning due to fog after two attempts. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

