TSKB sets spread at MS+325bp

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - * Spread set at MS+325bp. Books in excess of US$1.1bn. Pricing to come * Guidance set at MS+330bp (+/-5bp). Order book in excess of US$900m. * Books over US$750m (10.35am) * USD350m no grow 5yr. IPTs MS+340bp area. Today’s business (8.19am)

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.Ş. (“TSKB”), rated Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch, has mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and ING as global coordinators and joint lead managers, and Bank ABC, SG CIB, SMBC Nikko and UniCredit as joint lead managers to arrange a global fixed income investor call on 8th January at 10.30am UKT / 11.30am CET.