Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.

EAG, the holding company of Abu Dhabi airline Etihad Airways, said it had taken the decision after months of negotiations during which time the two parties had been unable to reach agreement on the nature of such a joint venture.

The leisure operations of Air Berlin Group will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the NIKI brand, it said.

Further details of this structure will be announced in due course by Air Berlin, it said.