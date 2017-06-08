FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.

EAG, the holding company of Abu Dhabi airline Etihad Airways, said it had taken the decision after months of negotiations during which time the two parties had been unable to reach agreement on the nature of such a joint venture.

The leisure operations of Air Berlin Group will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the NIKI brand, it said.

Further details of this structure will be announced in due course by Air Berlin, it said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.