ACCRA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British oil firm Tullow oil has picked electrical engineer and businessman Kweku Awotwi as the new head of its Ghana operations after the retirement of its current managing director, the company said in a statement.

Tullow is lead operator of two oil fields in Ghana including the West African nation’s flagship offshore Jubilee reserves which began commercial production in late 2010. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Edmund Blair)