Turkcell prepares for 5G in co-operation with Samsung, ZTE, Ericsson and Huawei

ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Turkcell said on Friday it was co-operating with equipment makers Ericsson , Huawei, Samsung and ZTE on research and development ahead of the adoption of next-generation network standard 5G.
** “Turkcell is working to get ready for 5G. We are collaborating with Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung and ZTE on Technology and R&D,” the Turkish mobile operator’s Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu told a news conference
** 5G, or fifth-generation, mobile network technology is expected to provide higher speeds, more capacity and lower response times than the 4G LTE standard, and support uses such as autonomous cars
** Mobile operators will be able to start using 5G services from the end of 2018, Joakim Sorelius, head of Ericsson Network Systems, told reporters in Stockholm this week
Reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul,; additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm, editing by Anna Ringstrom