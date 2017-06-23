FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey aims to have locally developed car on road by 2019 - minister
June 23, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey aims to have locally developed car on road by 2019 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey aims to sign an agreement this year on creating a locally developed passenger car, with the goal of having a vehicle on the road by 2019, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu said in an interview with NTV on Friday.

Turkey has a well-developed automotive industry, in which local companies produce vehicles together with foreign carmakers, but the government has long harboured the ambition to create a purely Turkish-made car. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

