2 months ago
Turkey considering measures on interest rates on deposits, Erdogan aide says
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 22, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey considering measures on interest rates on deposits, Erdogan aide says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The fact that Turkish banks are raising interest rates on deposits is a "big problem" and the government is considering measures to tackle this, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Cemil Ertem made the comment in an interview with broadcaster NTV. Turkey wants to see low interest rates across the board in order to spur spending, consumption and growth. Ertem did not give details on what kind of measures the government could take.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

