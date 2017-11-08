FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast in Turkish paint factory kills five, wounds 14 - officials
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 8, 2017 / 10:59 AM / Updated a day ago

Blast in Turkish paint factory kills five, wounds 14 - officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An explosion at a paint factory in northwestern Turkey killed five people and wounded 14 others on Wednesday, officials said, and state media said the blast was triggered by a boiler.

The force of the explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse and left extensive damage to some nearby vehicles, footage from the scene, in the Gursu district of the northwestern Bursa province, showed.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said a boiler caused the explosion, and officials were investigating what happened.

“There are five dead and 14 wounded so far. We are following every moment of it and have started our investigations. There are no risk at the moment, but it was a very big explosion that damaged the area,” Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu said.

The mayor of Gursu, Mustafa Isik, was quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying nine workers were in the factory during the blast and that customers may also have been in the building.

Ambulances, fire trucks and search and resuce teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) were sent to the area.

An official from the local AFAD office said the priority was to help the wounded and those stuck in debris, and added that a comprehensive evaluation and investigation into the cause of the explosion would follow. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.