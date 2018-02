ISTANBUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul stock exchange aims to hold an initial public offering when it releases its second-quarter results, company chairman Himmet Karadag said on Tuesday.

Last month, Karadag said the bourse targeted an IPO in the second quarter but that the timing could change depending on the economic environment and political decisions. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)