ISTANBUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has given an order for 25 percent of the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange to be sold off in its initial public offering, company chairman Himmet Karadag said on Tuesday.

Karadag also told a news conference that the volume of public offerings on the bourse this year must total at least 10 billion lira ($2.65 billion). ($1 = 3.7670 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)