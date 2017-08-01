Turkey cenbank says will maintain tight policy until price outlook improves

ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor said on Tuesday that current levels of inflation pose risks to pricing behaviour, and a tight monetary policy will be maintained until the inflation outlook displays significant improvement.

Speaking at the central bank's quarterly inflation report, Murat Cetinkaya also said the bank would continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its goal of price stability. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)