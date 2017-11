ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for Turkey’s medium-term inflation rose in September and the central bank will maintain its tight stance until there is a significant improvement in the outlook, bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Cetinkaya also told a news conference that the bank had strengthened the cautiousness of its stance on monetary policy. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)