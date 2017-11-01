FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank aims to bring inflation down to 7 pct by end-2018
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
Special Report
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 8:07 AM / in a day

Turkish central bank aims to bring inflation down to 7 pct by end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank aims to bring inflation down to 7 percent by the end of 2018 and gradually to 5 percent after that, it said in a quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

It said recent data indicated strong economic activity, but current elevated levels of inflation and the core inflation outlook continue to pose risks on pricing behaviour.

The bank said its tight monetary policy stance would be maintained decisively until the outlook displays significant improvement and becomes consistent with targets. If necessary, further monetary tightening will be delivered, it said. (Reporting Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.