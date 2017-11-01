Turkish cenbank policy stance tight enough to lower inflation- governor

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s current policy stance is tight enough to bring inflation down and the tightness of monetary policy will be seen more clearly from the start of 2018, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference on the bank’s quarterly inflation report that the bank will implement the correct policy combination to bring inflation to the bank’s 5 percent target and that there should not be too frequent variation in monetary policy.