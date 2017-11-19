Turkey's central bank should keep policy tight, deputy PM says

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank should keep monetary policy tight, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday, in contrast to President Tayyip Erdogan’s repeated calls for loose policy to stimulate borrowing to boost the economy.

“The central bank should keep monetary policy tighter,” Simsek, the minister who is in charge of the economy, said in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7.

Erdogan’s repeated calls for looser policy have unnerved investors, who fear political influence over the central bank.