Turkey's central bank keeps main interest rates steady

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged for the second straight month on Thursday as it faces double-digit inflation and President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

The bank kept its late liquidity window -- the highest of the multiple instruments it uses to set policy -- at 12.25 percent and left the benchmark repo rate at 8 percent.

The meeting is the third since Turks narrowly backed constitutional changes in an April referendum granting Erdogan sweeping new powers. Erdogan, who calls himself an "enemy" of interest rates, wants to make it cheaper to borrow money, to spur the construction sector and boost growth.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had predicted the bank would leave the repo rate unchanged, as well as the overnight lending rate, at 9.25 percent, and the overnight borrowing rate, at 7.25 percent. Those rates were also unchanged.

The central bank's resistance to lifting the repo rate has triggered some concern among investors about its independence in the face of criticism from Erdogan. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan/Jeremy Gaunt)