UPDATE 2-Turkish central bank hikes top rate less than expected, lira weakens

* Late liquidity window rate raised 50 basis points

* Reuters poll on average forecast 100-basis-point increase

* Analysts say limited move could leave lira vulnerable (Adds analysts’ quotes, background)

By Daren Butler and Behiye Selin Taner

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised the highest of the four interest rates it uses to set policy by a less-than-expected 50 basis points on Thursday, its first rate increase in eight months, after inflation hit a 14-year peak last month.

The bank lifted its late liquidity window to 12.75 percent from 12.25 percent. It left the benchmark repo rate at 8 percent, the overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.

Seventeen of 18 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the late liquidity window rate would be raised, with the average forecast an increase of 100 basis points. Six economists had forecast the overnight lending rate would be raised 25 to 100 basis points.

“I think this relatively small hike – at least compared with market expectations – has raised fears that political pressure may be bearing on the central bank’s decision making,” said Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist William Jackson.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes frequent calls for cheaper credit to boost the economy. His criticism and the bank’s reluctance to raise the repo rate have bred concern among investors over how independent it might be.

Erdogan kept up that criticism this week, saying just two days before the central bank meeting that inflation will not fall in a country with high interest rates.

The lira weakened to 3.8913 to the dollar after the announcement, from 3.8275 beforehand. It stood at 3.8840 at 12:21 GMT. “If the sell-off in the lira gathers pace, I think further hikes could be on the cards,” Capital Economics’ Jackson said.

The central bank’s statement after its monetary policy committee meeting was little changed from the previous one issued in October. It noted that risks for inflation expectations and pricing behaviour have increased.

“A tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained decisively until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement and becomes consistent with the targets,” the statement said.

QNB Finansbank chief economist Gokce Celik said the 50-basis-point increase failed to provide the necessary real interest rate, though the global market outlook for emerging countries will be supportive after Wednesday’s Federal Reserve statement.

“Turkey’s risks (diplomatic tensions with EU and USA) will continue to pressure the exchange rate and a 12.75 percent interest rate will be insufficient to protect the Turkish lira against these risks,” she said.

Turkey’s economy has rebounded from a downturn that followed an attempted coup last year, helped by a series of government stimulus measures. Gross domestic product grew 11.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, its fastest expansion in six years, data showed on Monday. (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer, Ebru Tuncay; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Larry King)