FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkey cenbank says to stick to tight policy until inflation outlook improves
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey cenbank says to stick to tight policy until inflation outlook improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it will keep monetary policy tight until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement, after inflation last month edged off an eight-year high.

In a statement after keeping its main interest rates unchanged, the bank said the current elevated levels of inflation posed risks to pricing behaviour and it would deliver further monetary tightening if needed.

The meeting was the central bank's second since the April 16 referendum in which Turks narrowly backed constitutional changes to give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.

Erdogan, who wants cheap credit to boost growth, has long opposed high interest rates and the central bank has resorted to unorthodox tightening moves, heightening the perception it wants to avoid a conventional rate hike. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.