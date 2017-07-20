FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey PM warns Cyprus on 'untimely and dangerous' energy moves
#Energy
July 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 15 days ago

Turkey PM warns Cyprus on 'untimely and dangerous' energy moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned Cyprus its moves to explore for energy around the eastern Mediterranean were "untimely and dangerous", adding that Ankara would continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

Yildirim was speaking at an event in Nicosia and his comments were broadcast live on Turkish television. Turkey last week sent two ships and a submarine to monitor a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Ankara has said it will take measures against Cyprus for engaging in gas and oil exploration around the island. It says that hydrocarbon resources in the waters around the divided island should belong to both sides. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

