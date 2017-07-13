FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish frigate monitoring drilling vessel near Cyprus -Turkish military
July 13, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 25 days ago

Turkish frigate monitoring drilling vessel near Cyprus -Turkish military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish frigate is monitoring a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Cyprus, the Turkish military said on Thursday, after Ankara warned Cyprus about exploring for gas or oil.

Turkey has said it will take measures against Greek Cypriot exploration for gas or oil around the island, seeing it as a provocation after reunification talks failed again last week.

The "West Capella" drilling vessel contracted by France's Total and Italy's Eni moved into position to start exploring for gas off Cyprus on Wednesday.

"The (frigate) is fulfilling its duty in the eastern Mediterranean monitoring the West Capella ... which, it is assessed, may carry out drilling activities," the military said. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan)

