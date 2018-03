ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 0.09 percent to 47,009 vehicles in February, Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In the first two months of the year, sales dipped 0.25 percent to 82,085 vehicles, it said. The association maintained its annual automotive sales forecast at 925,000-975,000. (Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by David Dolan)