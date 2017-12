ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales dropped 17.5 percent to 100,859 vehicles in November, Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association said on Monday.

In the first 11 months of the year, sales dipped 2.6 percent to 819,954 vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)