4 days ago
Turkish banks have room to "make sacrifices" on profits, economy minister says
August 9, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 4 days ago

Turkish banks have room to "make sacrifices" on profits, economy minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkish banks are profitable enough that they have room to "make sacrifices" when it comes to some of their profits, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday, adding to the government's pressure on banks to lower interest rates.

Zeybekci's comments, which were made to a meeting of Turkish businessmen, came a day after President Tayyip Erdogan said it was a "disaster" that banks were emphasising profits over what he said was their duty to boost the domestic economy.

Erdogan, who wants banks to loan more money at lower rates to boost the economy, has repeatedly described himself as an enemy of interest rates. He has also said that high interest rates cause inflation, an idea that is at odds with orthodox economics. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

