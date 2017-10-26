EBRD earmarked 1.65 billion euros for 2018 Turkey investments - Simsek

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday he had recently met the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and they noted that some 1.65 billion euros had been earmarked for their investments in Turkey in 2018.

He made the comment on Twitter after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Wednesday that Berlin was pressuring international development institutions to restrict financing to Ankara. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)