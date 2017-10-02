Turkey to discuss motor vehicle tax hike at Monday's cabinet meeting - deputy PM

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Turkey will discuss a planned motor vehicle tax hike in Monday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said, after President Tayyip Erdogan said at the weekend that the proposal would be reviewed.

The plan to raise passenger car motor vehicle tax by 40 percent from January was announced last week by Finance Minister Naci Agbal at a presentation of the government’s annual update of its medium-term economic programme. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)