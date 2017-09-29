FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish August foreign visitor arrivals surge 46 percent - ministry
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 29, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 20 days ago

Turkish August foreign visitor arrivals surge 46 percent - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 46.35 percent in August to 4.66 million, data from Turkey’s Tourism Ministry showed on Friday.

The rise was fractionally lower than in July, when there was the biggest increase since May 2004. This followed a turnaround in tourism numbers in April, when the number of foreign visitors rose for the first time in nearly two years.

The number of Russian visitors to Turkey leapt 671 percent in August from a year earlier, the data showed.

Tourism, which adds about $30 billion to gross domestic product each year, was hit by an attempted coup last July and a spate of bombings blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants, which scared away tourists over the past year. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.