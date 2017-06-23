FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 5:34 PM / a month ago

Five electrocuted in swimming pool in Turkey - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Three teenagers were electrocuted in a pool at a Turkish water park on Friday, along with the park's 58-year-old owner and his son, 30, who both jumped in to try to save them, local media reported.

Workers at the park cut off the power and all five were rushed to hospital, but their hearts had already stopped from the electric shock, the Daily Sabah said.

It said the park was located in Sakarya province, in Turkey's northwest.

Local authorities were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

